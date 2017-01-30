Mel McKay host TV30’s “Conversations”

Tri-Valley Community Television

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Date: January 26, 2017

CONTACT: Melissa Tench-Stevens, Executive Director

Tri-Valley Community Television – TV28, 29 and 30

PHONE: 925.462.3030

E-MAIL: mts@tv30.org

Website: www.tv30.org

Mel McKay New Host of TV30’s “CONVERSATIONS”

PLEASANTON, CA – (1.26.17) – Popular KKIQ radio DJ Mel McKay is

taking the recently vacated position of host on TV30’s well-liked talk

show Conversations. The public affairs program has been a staple of TV30

for decades. McKay replaces long time host Robin Fahr. McKay will

continue to be heard mid-mornings on KKIQ and providing traffic

information for their Hometown Mornings program. Her debut show is

currently broadcasting on TV30 and available at @ tv30.org. Guests

included in this program are Melanie Sadek from the Valley Humane

Society and Paul Sevilla representing the Livermore Library system.

Mel McKay began her broadcasting career in Salt Lake City, UT after

completing a degree in Broadcasting. She has performed as an on air host

and management executive for major radio stations in Reno, NV, Redding,

CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA and Dallas, TX.

“We are pleased to have Mel join our TV30 family and host this valuable

community program” said Melissa Tench-Stevens, Exectutive Director of

Tri-Valley Community Television.

Conversations airs weekdays on Comcast TV Channel 30 and AT&T Uverse on Channel 99. The program may also be viewed anytime and

anywhere via video on demand on the TV30 website at tv30.org.

ABOUT TRI-VALLEY COMMUNITY TV:

Tri-Valley Community Television, a 501c3, provides commercial and

industrial production at their studio located in Pleasanton. The facility also

broadcasts programming over channels TV 28, TV29, TV30 on Comcast

Cable and on AT&T U-Verse via channel 99. Live streaming is available on

our website.

Watch TV30 on the go! Mobile devices can view the stations without an

app by going to tv30.org and clicking on the station they want to

view. Check out the latest shows and what’s going on at the studio on our

Facebook page.