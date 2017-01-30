Mel McKay host TV30’s “Conversations”

Tri-Valley Community Television
Mel McKay New Host of TV30’s “CONVERSATIONS”
PLEASANTON, CA – (1.26.17) – Popular KKIQ radio DJ Mel McKay is
taking the recently vacated position of host on TV30’s well-liked talk
show Conversations. The public affairs program has been a staple of TV30
for decades. McKay replaces long time host Robin Fahr. McKay will
continue to be heard mid-mornings on KKIQ and providing traffic
information for their Hometown Mornings program. Her debut show is
currently broadcasting on TV30 and available at @ tv30.org. Guests
included in this program are Melanie Sadek from the Valley Humane
Society and Paul Sevilla representing the Livermore Library system.
Mel McKay began her broadcasting career in Salt Lake City, UT after
completing a degree in Broadcasting. She has performed as an on air host
and management executive for major radio stations in Reno, NV, Redding,
CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA and Dallas, TX.
“We are pleased to have Mel join our TV30 family and host this valuable
community program” said Melissa Tench-Stevens, Exectutive Director of
Tri-Valley Community Television.
Conversations airs weekdays on Comcast TV Channel 30 and AT&T Uverse on Channel 99. The program may also be viewed anytime and
anywhere via video on demand on the TV30 website at tv30.org.
ABOUT TRI-VALLEY COMMUNITY TV:
Tri-Valley Community Television, a 501c3, provides commercial and
industrial production at their studio located in Pleasanton. The facility also
broadcasts programming over channels TV 28, TV29, TV30 on Comcast
Cable and on AT&T U-Verse via channel 99. Live streaming is available on
our website.
Tri-Valley Community Television
