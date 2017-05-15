May 2017 National Bicycle Safety Month

Springs has arrived after a wet winter season which makes it a great time for family and friends to strap on a helmet, hop on a bike, and see just how fun and welcoming our community’s streets and bike paths are,” said Tom Chaplin, Chief of the Walnut Creek Police Department. “Whether a person rides or drives, everyone should know about bicycle safety, now more than ever.”

The Walnut Creek PD will be conducting a specialized Bicycle Safety Enforcement Operation during the month of May in an effort to lower deaths and injuries. Extra officers will be patrolling areas frequented by bicyclists and where bicycle crashes occur.

California has the Move Over Law to share the road requiring the motorist to pass bike riders with at least a 3-foot cushion. Support community efforts in your community, be involved in bicycle safety, whether while riding a bike, or driving a vehicle. Officers will focus on violations observed by both motorist and cyclist.

The Walnut Creek PD reminds everyone – Be A Roll Model:

Ride and Drive Focused – Never ride or drive distracted.

Ride and Drive Prepared – Always expect the unexpected.

Safety First – Always wear a bicycle helmet when on a bicycle and a seat belt when in a vehicle.

Know the Rules of the Road – A bicyclist is considered a vehicle on the road with all the rights and responsibilities of motorized traffic.

Share the Road – Both motorist and bicyclist should look out for each other and show mutual respect.

For more information on Bicycle Safety Month, please visit www.NHTSA.gov/bicycle-safety