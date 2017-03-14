The Award Winning CVHS Drama and Music Departments are proud to present

Disney’s Mary Poppins

the musical in the Castro Valley Center for the Arts:

Come see 75 of Castro Valley High School’s drama and music students sparkle in this incredible musical. This Disney musical features full flying effects with actors!! This is the most technically advanced musical the high school has done to date.

We are also proud to feature the scenic art work of our Theatre Technicians that have worked hard both during technical theatre classes and after school each day.

This show will is fun for all ages.

Tickets range from $15-20 and can be purchased by clicking Here. All proceeds go towards covering the costs of this huge show.

Showtimes

Friday, March 17, 2017 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 18, 2017 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 19, 2017 2:00 pm

Friday, March 24 2017 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 25, 2017 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 26, 2017 2:00 pm