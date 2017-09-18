Marks Broken Toe, ouch!

Well, it finally happened, I fractured the big toe on my left foot. The story I’m telling everyone is that three dudes were attacking my wife and I had to jump in and kick their butts to save her!

What’s the REAL story??? I was, ironically, trying to assemble a treadmill in the garage and the entire top portion came crashing down on my left foot before I could get it secured. I was trying to friggin’ exercise at home and this was the result…grrrrr. (Funny, isn’t it?) Now I’m on doctors orders to wear this boot, soak it in freezing cold water and stay off my feet as much as possible for SIX WEEKS. Good times!

Have you ever broken a bone in your foot or a toe? What was your experience like? Any tips you can provide to help me through this?

Oh by the way, my boss’ response to the accident, “Well it’s a good thing it was your toe not your voice!”. Ya gotta love that.

More to come!

Mark Davis