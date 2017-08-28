The Magic & Mystery Of Vincent Van Gogh

Artist, lecturer, and Van Gogh scholar Marlene Aron will present a talk titled “The Magic and Mystery of Vincent van Gogh” at the Livermore Civic Center Library on Sunday, September 17, 2017, 2:00 pm. This program is free and no sign up needed. The Civic Center Library is located at 1188 S. Livermore Ave.

From rarely-seen childhood drawings to his poignant drawings of peasants from his early Dutch years, to his luminous paintings of gardens and flowers, Aron will show over eighty slides of Van Gogh’s art, including paintings, watercolors, etching, and lithography. She will share stories about Van Gogh’s life: places he lived, jobs he held before he became an artist, his early literary and artistic influences, and artists he met and exhibited with in Paris. “The Magic and Mystery of Vincent van Gogh” is an in-depth journey into the life and work of one of the most profound, brilliant and influential artists of the 19th century; a man whose deep spiritual convictions drove him to create some of the most beautiful, personal and deeply-moving art ever seen; an artist whose work paved the way for the modern art movement of the 20th century and beyond.

Marlene Aron is an artist, educator, and published poet. She was educated in The Netherlands at the Vrije Academie voor Beeldende Kunsten in The Hague, and in the United States, receiving her Master of Fine Arts degree from California College of the Arts. She began researching the life and art of Vincent van Gogh in 1974 and has given lectures, workshops, and courses on Van Gogh for nearly 20 years in museums, libraries, art centers, retirement communities, universities and private schools. Aron taught art and art history at Penn State University, Youngstown State University, and California College of the Arts. She continues to give private art lessons in her home and studio in San Francisco.