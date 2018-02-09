Lunar New Year Celebration & Other Asian Traditions: Year of the Dog

The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) rings in the Year of the Dog during its 17th annual Lunar New Year Celebration and Other Asian Traditions on Sunday, February 25, 2018, from 12 to 4:30 pm. The event features activities for the entire family, celebrating the many time-honored traditions of diverse cultures represented in California, including Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese, Tibetan and other Asian cultures with an array of arts, crafts, food, demonstrations, live music, dance, martial arts, and more.

The day’s performances and activities include: students from the Developing Virtue Secondary School performing traditional lucky lion and dragon dances; a magic show by illusionist Calvin Kai Ku; Japanese imperial court music by Northern California Gagaku Group; taiko drumming by Jiten Daiko; a colorful Philippine folk dance by American Center of Philippine Arts; a martial arts demonstration by Vovinam America; Chinese yo-yo tricks by Foothill High School; modern K-Pop dance by Korean Performance Group; and more traditional music, dance, and drumming.

Take part in hands-on activities and cooking demonstrations throughout the day, including how to drink Gong Fu tea and make Vietnamese spring rolls, make Tibetan prayer flags with Thangka painting master Jamyong Singye, and create your own Bok Jumoni, a traditional Korean lucky bag with artist Youngmin Lee. Play I Ching games with School of Yimutology, have your fortune told, and visit the Little Explorers Petting Zoo. To honor the Year of the Dog, the Family Dog Rescue will be on site with adoptable dogs. Enjoy an Asian-influenced food menu available in the Museum’s Blue Oak cafe, as well as a selection of food trucks.

The Lunar New Year Celebration activities are included with Museum admission. Visitors are encouraged to use public transportation. Limited flat rate parking will be available during the event for $7.

About Oakland Museum of California:

The Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) brings together collections of art, history and natural science under one roof to tell the extraordinary stories of California and its people. With more than 1.8 million objects, OMCA is a leading cultural institution of the Bay Area and a resource for the research and understanding of California’s dynamic cultural and environmental heritage.