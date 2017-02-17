Living Jazz Competitions

5 Weekly competitions held March – April

JAZZ SEARCH WEST is the Bay Area’s Annual Jazz Talent Search for instrumentalists and vocalists (15 and up). Five exciting weekly events, open to the public, are held during March and April and culminate in a Semi-Final and Grand Finale.

At each week’s event, 16 contestants have the chance to perform with a professional rhythm section for our live audience, receiving valuable feedback from a panel of prestigious judges. All competitions are held in Bay Area jazz venues and are open to the public. 3 finalists will be chosen each week, with the help of an audience vote, to move on to the Semi-Finals at the Freight and Salvage in Berkeley, making a total of 15 Semi-Finalists.

Our 15 lucky semi-finalists will ultimately perform at the Grand Finale at Yoshi’s Oakland. 4 top winners will be awarded prizes designed to enhance their musical career such as a scholarship to the California Jazz Conservatory, demo CD, recording studio time, full tuition to Jazz Camp West and performance opportunities.

Jazz Search West provides visibility and exciting opportunities for pre-professional artists, while educating and exposing the public to the jazz genre and emerging talent.

Interested in performing? Enrollment is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register online early to guarantee your spot! Visit our Enroll page or call 510.858.5313.