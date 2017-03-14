Livermore Unified School District-Teacher Recruitment Fair

Teacher Recruitment Fair on March 25th

On Saturday, March 25th from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM the Livermore School District will be having a Teacher Recruitment Fair at the District Office located at 685 E. Jack London Blvd., Livermore.

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District is seeking teachers in the following subject areas:

Multiple Subject (with EL Authorization or Bilingual Authorization)

Single Subject: Mathematics, Science, Spanish

Services: Speech-Language Pathology

Pupil Personnel Services: School Psychology

Education Specialist Instruction: Mild/Moderate Disabilities and Moderate/Severe Disabilities

We will conduct preliminary interviews for highly qualified applicants. Principals and staff members will be on hand to greet you and answer questions.

If you have questions or need assistance, call Kathy Dreisbach at 925-606-3291 or email hr-recruitment@lvjusd.k12.ca.us.