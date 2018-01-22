Livermore School Of Dance presents “Dance For A Wish”
By Barbara Hoover
|
Jan 22, 2018 @ 1:33 PM

Livermore School Of Dance Jazz Companies presents Dance For A Wish on Saturday, February 3rd, with showtimes at 2:30 pm and 7:00 pm at the Bankhead Theater.

This dance performance, directed by Liz Roberts, will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.  Many styles of dance will be performed to classical and popular music, including, Jazz, Hip Hop, Tap, Modern and Musical Theater.  A very fun and entertaining family event for all ages to enjoy!  The dances will reflect the wishes, inspirations, and dreams that can be fulfilled by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.  A truly magical evening for all to see!  All ticket sale profits will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation.

 

Purchase Tickets

Related Content

Free Tax Help
10th Annual Ragin Cajun
Paws in Need
Open Heart Kitchen looking for volunteers
TRI-VALLEY REPERTORY THEATRE PRESENTS: 1776
Donate Your Vehicle to Tri-Valley Conservancy!
Comments