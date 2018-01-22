Livermore School Of Dance presents “Dance For A Wish”

Livermore School Of Dance Jazz Companies presents Dance For A Wish on Saturday, February 3rd, with showtimes at 2:30 pm and 7:00 pm at the Bankhead Theater.

This dance performance, directed by Liz Roberts, will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Many styles of dance will be performed to classical and popular music, including, Jazz, Hip Hop, Tap, Modern and Musical Theater. A very fun and entertaining family event for all ages to enjoy! The dances will reflect the wishes, inspirations, and dreams that can be fulfilled by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A truly magical evening for all to see! All ticket sale profits will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation.

