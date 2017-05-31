Livermore-Pleasanton Firefighters Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Hook & Ladder Run

From Livermore- Pleasanton Firefighters Foundation: The Livermore-Pleasanton Firefighters Foundation will be hosting the 9th Annual Hook and Ladder Run, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Wente Vineyards, located at 5050 Arroyo Rd. Livermore, CA 94550. This event will include a 5K run/walk, 10K run, and a kids’ 1 mile fun run. The event benefits the Livermore-Pleasanton Firefighters Foundation, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 that supports injured and fallen firefighters, the Burn Foundation and other local charities in the Tri-Valley.

Through April 30 th registration is $40.00 for the adult 5K or $45.00 for the 10K ($30 and $35 respectively for those 17 and under) and $15.00 for the kids’ 1 mile fun run. On May 1 all registration fees go up $5.00. Registration closes May 30th or when sold out. Additional fundraising and donations is allowed and encouraged by all participants. Starting time for the 5K and 10K is 8:00 a.m., followed by the kids’ 1 mile fun run beginning at 9:30a.m.

Our first eight years have been tremendously successful and we have you to thank for that. To keep this event safe and enjoyable for all, we need to limit entries to 1,500. Please keep in mind that when we reach 1,500 participants, we will close registration, so be sure to sign up early.

The 5K is a stroller friendly run/walk that is a 50/50 paved, dirt road course. The 10K is 90/10 dirt and paved road. Strollers are not permitted on the 10K course. Both courses travel through Sycamore Grove Park. The Kid’s One-Mile Fun Run (for ages 12 & under) will take place at Wente Vineyards. No dogs are allowed on either of the courses or the fun run.

Awards will be given 3 deep in each age group (M & F) 12 and under, 13-17, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80+. Special prizes for overall top 3 male and female race winners 5K and 10K run. Top 20 male and female racers in both 5K and 10K will receive a “TOP TWENTY’ technical tee shirt. Special top 3 Firefighter awards for both 5K and 10K. Ribbons, fire prevention materials, and ice cream will be served to all kids participants.

Water and refreshments will be provided at the end of the race. Wente Vineyards will have additional food and wine tasting for purchase. Many of the event sponsors will have booths and all participants will receive a tee shirt and gift bag.

Great raffle prizes are available to all runners and additional tickets will be available for purchase. The event is family friendly and attendance is expected to sell out at 1,500 participants. On line registration can be filled out at: https://raceroster.com/events/2017/10370/9th-annual- hook-and- ladder-run

All proceeds will go to a non profit that supports injured and fallen firefighters, the Burn Foundation and other local charities.