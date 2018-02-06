The Livermore Lioness Club 2nd Annual Mardi Gras

The public is invited to join the Livermore Lioness Club on Thursday, February 15, from 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm, for our 2nd annual Mardi Gras themed twilight wine tasting fundraising event at Page Mill Winery. All proceeds will go to support both scholarship funds.

In addition to the wine tasting, there will be King Cake, beignets, finger foods and art and craft vendors. Tickets for a raffle basket with great gifts add to the fun.

The wine tasting fee of 10.00 per person is not required to attend but is donated by Page Mill Winery to the Livermore Lioness Club as is 10% of all vendor and regular wine sales. No pre-ticket sales are available.

The Page Mill Winery is located at 1960 South Livermore Avenue, Livermore.

For more information about the Livermore Lioness Club go to our Facebook page,The Livermore Lioness Club or contact Kathleen Anderson at 925-518-3341.