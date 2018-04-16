Livermore High School Safe & Sober Grad Night

Livermore High School PTSA

Safe & Sober Grad Night Fundraising Event

Saturday, April 28th & Sunday, April 29th

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

at

Livermore High School

USDA Meat & Seafood Sale – Choice grade meat (Beef, Pork & Chicken) and seafood. Stock up for the holidays, “Buddy-Up” and split large quantities! Butcher on site to cut meats (nominal fee for cutting).

Plant Sale – Core Conservation Growers Jeff Anhorn Nursery – Come see all things green!

Attend and Spend!

Tell a Friend!

You can help! Volunteer for a shift!

Email us at livermorehighschoolpsta@gmail.com.

Or Visit

www.livermorehighschoolptsa.com for more information