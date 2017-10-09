Livermore High Baseball Bowling Fundraiser

Livermore High Baseball is hosting a bowling fundraiserLivermore High Baseball, named the tournament the “Gator Bowl” on October 21st.

The baseball team started the bowling tournament seven years ago to help raise funds for the program. The goal of this year’s tournament is to raise money for the remodel of the clubhouse and basic needs of the program.

The clubhouse is over 20 years old and in need of renovations. We have bought new lockers, replaced the ceiling, giant new signage, and refurbished office. This project has left the program in need of the basics for the year: balls, gear, hats, etc. There are a few options if you are willing to help us out this year:

Sponsor a lane for $150 at the tournament where you will have

signage placed there stating that you donated. You will also have your name or business placed on the large banner hung at the baseball field.

Donate a physical item for the raffle we have at the end of the

tournament. You will also have your name or business placed

on the large banner to be displayed on the field for the year.

Buy a lane for six players to bowl in the tournament.

Please consider donating to the Gator Bowl and help out a worthy baseball program. Thank you again!

Sponsor a Lane: Please mail a $150 check made payable to LHS Boosters;

Address for mailing is Livermore High

ATTN: David Perotti

600 Maple Street

Livermore, CA 94550

Donation Item: If the item is able to be mailed, please mail it to the same address

as the lane sponsor. If the item needs to be picked up, please contact David Perotti via text or call at 925-586-2811

Six Bowlers: If you would like to bring six bowlers to the event, please mail a check to the same address as above for $120 ($20 per bowler)

and list the player’s names below (you do not need to know all the bowler’s names)