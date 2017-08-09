Livermore Health Fair provides free medical, dental and vision screening to children preschool to high school age. Vaccines will be provided. A variety of local vendors will also be available to help increase awareness of resources.
Free admission
Health screenings (including free state-mandated screenings and school-required immunizations)
Dental screenings
Vision screenings
Linkages to referral services
Prizes
Local entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.
Junction Avenue K-8 School
298 Junction Avenue
Questions? Please contact the Event Coordinator:
District Nurse, Catherine Arthur: carthur@lvjusd.k12.ca.us
Phone 925-525-0037
For more info go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1178441855605981/