Livermore Health Fair provides free medical, dental and vision screening to children preschool to high school age. Vaccines will be provided. A variety of local vendors will also be available to help increase awareness of resources.

Free admission

Health screenings (including free state-mandated screenings and school-required immunizations)

Dental screenings

Vision screenings

Linkages to referral services

Prizes

Local entertainment

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Junction Avenue K-8 School

298 Junction Avenue

Questions? Please contact the Event Coordinator:

District Nurse, Catherine Arthur: carthur@lvjusd.k12.ca.us

Phone 925-525-0037

For more info go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1178441855605981/