Livermore Elks Lodge New Years Party
By Barbara Hoover
|
Dec 13, 2017 @ 12:36 PM

Want to get out for New Year’s Eve but not be up all night? Come celebrate with us at the Elks Lodge.

Sunday, December 31, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

~~
We will be celebrating the new year on New York time. Price of $40 included drinks and dinner. Beef Tenderloin with Green Peppercorn Sauce or Salmon with But Blanc Sauce, salad, potatoes, seasoned vegetables, dessert station.

Includes Champaign toast at 9:00 pm.

~~
Dance to music by the Richard Dorffi Trio.

Must RSVP by Friday, December 27th @( 925) 455 -8829

