Livermore Art Association Art Show and Sale

The Livermore Art Association is putting on their annual event, the Spring Art Show & Sale, the weekend of April 7th & 8th, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, on both Saturday and Sunday at The Barn, located at 3131 Pacific, Livermore.

Entry to the art show is free and open to the public. The show will have live demonstrations by artists and an Artist’s Gift Shop which will include unique artistic pieces available for sale.

Additionally, a Special Award’s Ceremony & Reception is planned for Saturday night, from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and all are welcome!

The Award Ceremony will include awards to the winning pieces of Art, Music, Food and Beverages (wine is available for purchase) and, of course, Art of all kinds!

The Saturday night reception has been a very popular local event ~ a chance to mingle with friends, meet new people, listen to live music, sample our appetizers, and stroll among our art display.

Good times!