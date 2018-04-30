LIFE ElderCare VIP Zip
By Barbara Hoover
|
Apr 30, 2018 @ 11:56 AM

Need a ride?
Convenient pickup with VIP Zip with just one call

 

VIP Zip, a partnership between LIFE ElderCare and CSAA, is EASY and SAFE.

  • An on-demand ride anywhere you want is just a phone call away! Program staff can take your call any time between 9am and 4:30pm, Monday-Friday.
  • VIP Zip will be monitoring your ride to make sure you arrive at your predetermined destination safely and on time.
  • Once you sign up, it is easy to pay with a credit or debit card on file.

Go anywhere you want, when you want.

  • Need a ride? Just call (510) 820-3201 to get started with VIP Zip.
  • No need to plan in advance. As long as you are 60+ and live in Alameda County, VIP Zip will help you get where you need to go during the week on YOUR schedule.
  • You pay only for the cost of the ride, no additional fees.
  • Low-income assistance available, please ask about subsidized rides!

Better access to healthcare and life’s necessities.

  • Make a spur-of-the-moment trip to visit family or friends or to go strolling in the park. Visit the doctor or run to the store to pick up last-minute groceries. No need to wait for the bus or inconvenience someone else.
  • Door-to-door service takes the hassle out of travel.

Ready to get started?
Call (510) 820-3201

