Las Positas College Job Fair

Las Positas College will host a job fair with more than 40 area employers from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11th, in the outside campus Quad. The public is invited and parking is free during the event.

Scheduled employers include Gillig, Draexlmaier, Comcast, City of Livermore, UNCLE Credit Union, Alameda County Fair, The Wine Group, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, Wente Vineyards and many more. Job seekers are encouraged to bring résumés and dress for success.

The Tri-Valley One-Stop Career Center, which is affiliated with the college, will hold job fair preparation workshops on Monday, April 9, at its Dublin location at 6300 Village Pkwy., Suite 100. Please visit the website for details.

The job fair is sponsored by the college’s Work-Based Learning Program and Student Services Career Center and the Tri-Valley One-Stop.

In addition to job and internship fairs, Las Positas College offers many programs and services to support a strong regional workforce, including a job board, classes, and workshops.

Employers are invited to register and post positions for free on The Las Positas College Internship & Job Board, which is linked on the college homepage. More than 280 employers and nearly 800 students and alumni are already registered. For information, please email WBL@laspositascollege.edu.

To support student success, Las Positas College offers a Work-Based Learning Program with courses in Work Experience and Internship. Students earn college credit for supervised employment while learning 21st-century work skills. The college also offers The Smart Shop Series, workshops led by experienced faculty on a variety of topics that cover academics, transfer, and career.

For more information about the college’s programs and services, please visit the Las Positas College website.