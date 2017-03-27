Las Positas College Invites the Public to Majors Fair

Learn about Majors and Careers;

Talk to Faculty, Students and Counselors Las Positas College invites the public to learn more about educational opportunities at Majors Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in the Mertes Center for the Arts, Building 4000, close to the Collier Canyon Road campus entrance. The event is free and refreshments will be served. Parking is freein lots A and B during the event.

“Majors Fair is the best opportunity of the year for people to visit our campus and explore our many

programs and services,” said Las Positas College President Barry A. Russell, Ph.D. “Everyone interested in college and careers is invited-from parents of high school and middle school students to professionals

who want to find out how our programs can help them advance in their careers.”

At Majors Fair, visitors can talk with both faculty and student representatives from the college’s many

academic programs to learn about majors, curriculum and career options. The fair will also feature

recruiters from four-year colleges, including the University of California and California State University systems, and representatives from the college’s Student Services programs, including the Transfer

Center, Financial Aid, Counseling and more. Las Positas College

consistently is ranked among the top community colleges in California. It has one of the highest transfer rates in the state and offers guaranteed transfer admission to 30 colleges anduniversities to students who meet requirements. Las Positas College collaborates with area business, industry and government partners to develop a skilled workforce.

For a campus map, driving directions and information about public transportation, please visit the