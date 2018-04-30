LARPD Nature Programs for May

The Livermore Area Recreation and Park District ranger staff are offering the following programs during the month of May.

There is a $7 per vehicle parking fee at either entrance to Sycamore Grove Park, and a $3 donation is requested to help support the programs unless other fees are specified.

Healthy Parks, Healthy People

Saturday, May 5 @ 11:00 a.m.

Altamont Creek, end of Hawk Street

Find out what’s growing in your own backyard. The northern part of Livermore is lucky to have access to a wonderful trail and greenbelt teeming with wildlife and native plants.

This will be an easy stroll to get to know what the area has to offer. Meet on the trail at the dead end of Hawk Street.

Heron Nest Viewing with SFBBO (RSVP)

Saturday, May 12 @ 9:00 a.m.

Sycamore Grove Park

Reservable Picnic Area (Directions given upon RSVP)

Join LARPD rangers and the San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory to check out the Great Blue Heron rookery. This is a great opportunity to get a closer look at nesting herons and their chicks. Participants will learn about these birds and then take a short walk to an area where they can be observed. Spotting scopes and binoculars will be available; feel free to bring your own as well. All ages welcome. RSVP required by calling 925-960-2400.

Mother’s Day Birds

Sunday, May 13 @ 2:00 p.m.

Sycamore Grove Park

Take a short hike through Sycamore Grove Park and look for “winged mothers” on this special day. This program will take time to appreciate mothers and all they do for their feathered, furry, or hairless young.

Snakes

Sunday, May 20 @ 2:00 p.m.

Sycamore Grove Park

Some of these animals have a horrible reputation, but most of the time that is it based on myth. Snakes are underappreciated for the role they play in nature. Join Ranger Dawn to learn about these slithering – but not slimy – critters. There will be live specimens to see and enjoy.

Intermediate Mountain Bike Ride

Sunday, May 20 @ 2:30 p.m.

Sycamore Grove Park

Join Ranger Heather for a 7-mile ride into the upper section of the park. The ride will include climbing a few hills and checking out some of the new single track trails. The ride is not too technical, but all participants must have a mountain bike with hand brakes and gears. Helmets are required. All ages are welcome. Excessive heat over 90 degrees or heavy rain will cancel the program.

Young Scientists Creek Survey (RSVP)

Saturday, May 26 @ 10:00 a.m.

Sycamore Grove Park

Water is on everyone’s mind these days, and it doesn’t do us much good if it’s polluted. Come help with a creek survey and find out how clean the water is in the Arroyo del Valle. Participants will take scientific measurements and then do a benthic macroinvertebrate survey (also known as a waterbug hunt). Good for ages 8 and up. RSVP required by calling 925-960-2400.

Evening Blooms

Sunday, May 27 @ 7:00 p.m.

Sycamore Grove Park

Lace up your boots and join Ranger Amy for a moderately strenuous 5-mile round-trip walk to see the flowers of late spring. There’s a good chance to see soap root in bloom – the flowers don’t open until evening. Bring a jacket; it can be cold up in the hills when the sun goes down.

Holiday Weekend Walk

Monday, May 28 (Memorial Day) @ 9:00 a.m.

Sycamore Grove Park

Make the most of this three-day weekend. The group will walk a little over 3 miles on unpaved trails (strollers not recommended). This will be an easy-paced hike with no hills. Dogs are welcome.