KKIQ/KKDV Promotions Coordinator

Alpha Media – KKIQ/KKDV is seeking a Promotions Coordinator to coordinate station promotions, live events, social media, and the street team staff. The ideal candidate must be a self-starter with the ability to take direction, possess excellent communication and customer service skills, and enjoy working in a team environment that is dynamic, fast paced, and deadline driven. Reports to the Director of Marketing & Promotions.
Alpha Media is one of the fastest growing companies in media today. We have a passion for great radio and digital content. Our philosophy is to be smaller, faster, bolder, and work as a high functioning, best of class team at all levels. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.
We are live and local and can’t wait to talk to you!
Responsibilities of this position may include the following:
Coffee Break Coordination:
- Execute daily coffee break promotion (KKIQ or KKDV)
- Purchase promotional supplies as needed (approved by Promotions Director)
On-Air Promotions and Listener Management
- Create information sheets for on-air staff including weekly events, on-air giveaways and social media activity
- Schedule and write weekly Hometown Happenings
- Prepare prizes for mail-outs/pickups and execute guest lists
- Coordinate W9s from winners when applicable
- Maintain winner database while upholding Alpha Media contest rules
- Schedule on-air giveaways in PromoSuite
- Handle all listener calls/emails regarding prizing
- Select monthly winners for station promotions (i.e. Teacher of the Month)
Event Coordination/Preparation
- Assist in management of event schedule with scheduling of event staff & talent
- Coordinate pre-event site checks with clients
- Prepare prizes, supply tubs and vans for events
- Prepare event information details including confirmations for small scale events
- Create custom event pages on station websites
- Post event pictures to station websites after events
- Assist in creating post promotional packages for clients
- Maintain van maintenance, event supply quality, merchandise inventory, booth quality and coordinate replacement or repairs when applicable
- Manage prize inventory ensuring promised on-site exposure is executed (i.e. prize wheel, grand prizes, register to win, etc.)
- Assist in maintaining the Promotional Activity Report
- Attend on-site events as needed (i.e. PA calls in sick, staffing issues, etc.)
Online Promotions/Social Media
- Update web content and features on a daily, weekly or monthly basis depending on content (i.e Helping Your Hometown, Teacher of the Month, etc.)
- Monitor texting platform for daily interactions with air talent
- Schedule content on social media sites daily, weekly and monthly
- Assist in maintaining social media calendar
Community Outreach
- Assist in coordinating community events including farmers’ markets, city events, etc.
- Assist in maintaining the Helping Your Hometown calendars and coordinating interviews
- Handle donation requests
Miscellaneous Tasks
- Scout Tours
- As assigned by Director of Marketing & Promotions
Requirements for this position include the following:
- 1-2 years previous marketing experience
- Bachelor’s Degree preferred
- Must be knowledgeable of social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Highly organized and detailed oriented
- Must hold a valid CA Driver’s License and current auto insurance
- Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds
- Excellent written and verbal communication
- Professional, friendly, personable, enthusiastic attitude
- Ability to self-manage as well as work with a close-knit team
- Must be available and willing to work evenings, weekends and holidays when necessary
- Ability to multi-task and handle constantly evolving deadlines in a fast-paced environment
Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:
- Previous experience in broadcast media.
- Graphic design, photography, and/or video editing experience.
- Bachelor’s Degree in marketing, promotions or related field.
We’d love to hear a sample of your work! If you would like to send a demo, include the link to your website in your cover letter. If you do not have a website, upload your demo in YouTube and provide the link.
If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity apply today by clicking HERE
Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.