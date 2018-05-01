KKIQ/KKDV Promotions Coordinator

Alpha Media – KKIQ/KKDV is seeking a Promotions Coordinator to coordinate station promotions, live events, social media, and the street team staff. The ideal candidate must be a self-starter with the ability to take direction, possess excellent communication and customer service skills, and enjoy working in a team environment that is dynamic, fast paced, and deadline driven. Reports to the Director of Marketing & Promotions.

Alpha Media is one of the fastest growing companies in media today. We have a passion for great radio and digital content. Our philosophy is to be smaller, faster, bolder, and work as a high functioning, best of class team at all levels. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events, and building strong relationships in our communities.

We are live and local and can’t wait to talk to you!

Responsibilities of this position may include the following:

Coffee Break Coordination:

Execute daily coffee break promotion (KKIQ or KKDV)

Purchase promotional supplies as needed (approved by Promotions Director)

On-Air Promotions and Listener Management

Create information sheets for on-air staff including weekly events, on-air giveaways and social media activity

Schedule and write weekly Hometown Happenings

Prepare prizes for mail-outs/pickups and execute guest lists

Coordinate W9s from winners when applicable

Maintain winner database while upholding Alpha Media contest rules

Schedule on-air giveaways in PromoSuite

Handle all listener calls/emails regarding prizing

Select monthly winners for station promotions (i.e. Teacher of the Month)

Event Coordination/Preparation

Assist in management of event schedule with scheduling of event staff & talent

Coordinate pre-event site checks with clients

Prepare prizes, supply tubs and vans for events

Prepare event information details including confirmations for small scale events

Create custom event pages on station websites

Post event pictures to station websites after events

Assist in creating post promotional packages for clients

Maintain van maintenance, event supply quality, merchandise inventory, booth quality and coordinate replacement or repairs when applicable

Manage prize inventory ensuring promised on-site exposure is executed (i.e. prize wheel, grand prizes, register to win, etc.)

Assist in maintaining the Promotional Activity Report

Attend on-site events as needed (i.e. PA calls in sick, staffing issues, etc.)

Online Promotions/Social Media

Update web content and features on a daily, weekly or monthly basis depending on content (i.e Helping Your Hometown, Teacher of the Month, etc.)

Monitor texting platform for daily interactions with air talent

Schedule content on social media sites daily, weekly and monthly

Assist in maintaining social media calendar

Community Outreach

Assist in coordinating community events including farmers’ markets, city events, etc.

Assist in maintaining the Helping Your Hometown calendars and coordinating interviews

Handle donation requests

Miscellaneous Tasks

Scout Tours

As assigned by Director of Marketing & Promotions

Requirements for this position include the following:

1-2 years previous marketing experience

Bachelor’s Degree preferred

Must be knowledgeable of social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Highly organized and detailed oriented

Must hold a valid CA Driver’s License and current auto insurance

Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds

Excellent written and verbal communication

Professional, friendly, personable, enthusiastic attitude

Ability to self-manage as well as work with a close-knit team

Must be available and willing to work evenings, weekends and holidays when necessary

Ability to multi-task and handle constantly evolving deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:

Previous experience in broadcast media.

Graphic design, photography, and/or video editing experience.

Bachelor’s Degree in marketing, promotions or related field.

We’d love to hear a sample of your work! If you would like to send a demo, include the link to your website in your cover letter. If you do not have a website, upload your demo in YouTube and provide the link.

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity apply today by clicking HERE

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.