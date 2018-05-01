KKIQ/KKDV Administrative Assistant

Alpha Media – Far East Bay is seeking an Administrative Assistant for our two radio stations in Pleasanton, California – KKIQ-FM and KKDV-FM. The ideal candidate has experience in a wide range of administrative and executive support related tasks, is able to work independently with minimal supervision, and enjoys the administrative challenges of supporting an office of diverse people. The position is part time with the hours 9am to 2pm, Monday through Friday.

Alpha Media is the fastest growing company in media today. We have a passion for great radio and digital content. Our philosophy is to be smaller, faster, bolder, and work as a high functioning, best of class team at all levels. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world class events and building strong relationships in our communities.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon Alpha Media operates 250 radio stations within 51 markets across the United States covering all formats.

Come work for the fastest growing company in radio today!

Responsibilities for this position may include:

Manage front office activities including the reception area, mailing and shipping support, maintenance of office supplies and monthly supply orders.

Manage relationships with vendors and service providers to ensure the office is clean, orderly and safe.

Supervise the maintenance of office equipment, including copier, fax machines, keys/fobs and phone system.

Building maintenance liaison.

Organize staff events and meetings.

Provide administrative services in support of all departments and staff.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements of this position include the following:

Extremely organized and detail oriented.

Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Able to thrive in a fast-paced, high-growth, rapidly changing culture and environment.

Able to multi-task, prioritize activities, and pro-actively anticipate department needs.

Preference may be given to candidates who have the above experience plus the following:

Previous experience in broadcast media.

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity, click HERE to apply

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.