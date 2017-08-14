Kindred Hospice Pleasanton Free Bereavement Camps

Bereavement Camps

Camp I Believe 2017 Schedule

Camp I Believe is a FREE children’s bereavement camp funded by Kindred Gentiva Hospice Foundation that provides support to grieving children and families across the country, with an emphasis being placed on strong clinical programming and community engagement. Camp activities and programming focus on providing campers with opportunity to express feelings and tell their story in a safe environment. Although all of the campers have been identified as grieving, not all of the programming is focused on grief and loss. Many of the children who come to camp attend for the opportunity to have fun and to feel “normal” again. All activities, whether directly or indirectly, help campers to establish a sense of community and provide teambuilding opportunities; activities place an emphasis on personal growth through creative expression and through establishing positive relationships with peers.

To learn more about Camp I Believe, please contact the Camp Coordinator in the area closest to you:

Camp Location Date Location Local Contact Applications

Happy, TX* June 23rd-25th

Ceta Canyon Retreat Center Janet Bailey

806.372.7696 Camper

Volunteer

Alexander City, AL July 28th-30th

Children’s Harbor Julie Bassett

205.870.4340 Camper

Volunteer

Marianna, FL August 25th-27th

Blue Springs Baptist

Conference Center Margo Lamb

850.526.3577 Camper

Volunteer

West Greenwich, RI August 26th-27th

University of Rhode Island:

W. Alton Jones Campus Matthew Georgantas

401.738.1492 Camper

Volunteer

Elberta, AL September 9th-10th

Camp Baldwin Laura Chapman

251.621.2500 Camper

Volunteer

Hampton, GA September 16th-17th

Fortson 4H Center Caroline Bufalini

678.937.1800 Camper

Volunteer

Felton, CA September 22nd-24th

Mount Hermon Christina Voissem

925.737.0203 Camper

Volunteer

Milford, IA September 23rd

The Lakeshore Center Robin Lock

712.336.2941 Camper

Volunteer

Livingston, TX September 29th-October 1st

Camp Tomahawk

Retreat Center Rusti Garcia

936.327.5888 Camper

Volunteer

Spartanburg, SC September 30th

Upward Star Center Melanie Alverson

864.585.6500 Camper

Volunteer

Oxford, MS September 30th-October 1st

Camp Hopewell Christie Perkins

662.234.0140 Camper

Volunteer

Boomer, NC September 30th

YMCA Camp Harrison Ashley White

336.818.3177 Camper

Volunteer

Arkansas City, KS September 30th-October 1st

Camp Horizon Lisa Miller

620.664.5757 Camper

Volunteer

Umatilla, FL October 14th-15th

Elks Youth Camp Ed Button

352.622.9331 Camper

Miami, FL October 14th

Zoo Miami Joanna Comendeiro

786.388.1400 Camper

*Our camp in Happy, TX is our longest running children’s grief camp named SKY Camp and 2017 will mark its 20th Anniversary of serving the communities of Amarillo and Lubbock.