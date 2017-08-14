Kindred Hospice Pleasanton Free Bereavement Camps

Bereavement Camps
Camp I Believe 2017 Schedule
Camp I Believe is a FREE children’s bereavement camp funded by Kindred Gentiva Hospice Foundation that provides support to grieving children and families across the country, with an emphasis being placed on strong clinical programming and community engagement. Camp activities and programming focus on providing campers with opportunity to express feelings and tell their story in a safe environment. Although all of the campers have been identified as grieving, not all of the programming is focused on grief and loss. Many of the children who come to camp attend for the opportunity to have fun and to feel “normal” again. All activities, whether directly or indirectly, help campers to establish a sense of community and provide teambuilding opportunities; activities place an emphasis on personal growth through creative expression and through establishing positive relationships with peers.
To learn more about Camp I Believe, please contact the Camp Coordinator in the area closest to you:
Camp Location Date Location Local Contact Applications
Happy, TX* June 23rd-25th
Ceta Canyon Retreat Center Janet Bailey
806.372.7696 Camper
Volunteer
Alexander City, AL July 28th-30th
Children’s Harbor Julie Bassett
205.870.4340 Camper
Volunteer
Marianna, FL August 25th-27th
Blue Springs Baptist
Conference Center Margo Lamb
850.526.3577 Camper
Volunteer
West Greenwich, RI August 26th-27th
University of Rhode Island:
W. Alton Jones Campus Matthew Georgantas
401.738.1492 Camper
Volunteer
Elberta, AL September 9th-10th
Camp Baldwin Laura Chapman
251.621.2500 Camper
Volunteer
Hampton, GA September 16th-17th
Fortson 4H Center Caroline Bufalini
678.937.1800 Camper
Volunteer
Felton, CA September 22nd-24th
Mount Hermon Christina Voissem
925.737.0203 Camper
Volunteer
Milford, IA September 23rd
The Lakeshore Center Robin Lock
712.336.2941 Camper
Volunteer
Livingston, TX September 29th-October 1st
Camp Tomahawk
Retreat Center Rusti Garcia
936.327.5888 Camper
Volunteer
Spartanburg, SC September 30th
Upward Star Center Melanie Alverson
864.585.6500 Camper
Volunteer
Oxford, MS September 30th-October 1st
Camp Hopewell Christie Perkins
662.234.0140 Camper
Volunteer
Boomer, NC September 30th
YMCA Camp Harrison Ashley White
336.818.3177 Camper
Volunteer
Arkansas City, KS September 30th-October 1st
Camp Horizon Lisa Miller
620.664.5757 Camper
Volunteer
Umatilla, FL October 14th-15th
Elks Youth Camp Ed Button
352.622.9331 Camper
Miami, FL October 14th
Zoo Miami Joanna Comendeiro
786.388.1400 Camper
*Our camp in Happy, TX is our longest running children’s grief camp named SKY Camp and 2017 will mark its 20th Anniversary of serving the communities of Amarillo and Lubbock.