Kids’ Oral Interpretation Fair

Local children in Tracy, CA. will be featuring their speaking talents at the Kid’s Oral Interpretation Fair on Saturday, February 3rd at 1:00 pm. Children from kindergarten through eighth grade take the stage for a speaking event at Jefferson School located at 7500 West Linne Road, Tracy, CA. This year’s theme is based on Dream Works’ hit movie, Trolls, not being afraid to show your true colors.

Participants will receive goody bags stuffed with DreamWorks movie collectibles will be awarded to three winners in each age group.

The event also includes raffles and sweet treats. Mayor Rickman and City Council Members plan to attend this FREE event that is open to the public.

Jefferson School