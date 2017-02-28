Justin Timberlake robbed at Oscars!

Did you hear what happened? Can you believe someone would rob a celebrity in such an open and shameful way?

How could he not WIN for Best Song? I guess he is too popular and ‘mainstream’ for the Academy. But come on!

No other nominated song could come close to the reaction that JT’s does, not just on the radio but from the star studded Oscar audience.

I am still mad about it. Seriously, I can’t stop the feeling. Don’t judge me, puns make me happy.

