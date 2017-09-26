Today’s number of the day is 89.

That is the exact number of years (1920-2009) that NFL Players were not even required to be on the field during the National Anthem, much less standing. They are still not required to stand.

Funny thing is I never heard anyone complaining about the lack of respect back then. It was a non-issue. Also, I’d say 9 out of 10 times that I’ve been to a Raider game, most of the fans are either trying to get to their seat or, standing in long lines at the concession stands or bathroom while the anthem is being sung.

Are they being disrespectful too?

Just asking for a friend….