Inside Nigel’s Noggin; Dogtoberfest!

Hi Nigel Winston III here, welcome to my second blog. I have a Facebook page too, feel free to Friend me now!

This Sunday Mom and I return to Dogtoberfest at Robert Livermore Park. My Mom, KKIQ’s Mel McKay will be broadcasting live from 12 to 2. Come strike a pose with your pooch in our new photobooth! Plus you will be entered to win a cool prize pack that you are your fur baby will love, tickets to Six Flags and a gift certificate to Concord Feed! Make sure you take your baby shopping to pick out a new toy and some treats.

Last year we were on hand to meet lots of new friends with 2 and 4 legs. We even met a pig, I call her Polly the Piggy. I hope I get to see her and her human again this year.

Now last year, Mom didn’t know that they provide matching bandanas for us. We all looked so great.

It’s on Sunday from 11am to 3pm. When you arrive you will need to check in, get your number, pick your size of bandana and off you go. At 12n, we line up based on our numbers and an official representative from the Guinness Book of World Records does the official count.

This is the 3rd year we are attempting to break this record, so we could use your help. Plus it’s just a really fun day with lots of amazing smells for us and our humans. It’s presented by Livermore Area Parks District. Did you know Livermore has the most dog parks of any city in the Tri Valley? Super neat right?

I’ve asked Mom, to take me on a tour of all of them. Maybe we can set up a play date. Don’t get me wrong, I love my mom, and I put up with my cousin Olive. But I really like getting to know other furry friends.

Click here to listen to the Promo we did together.

Make sure you preregister here. This is the flyer, so you can learn every thing in one place. Dogtoberfest_2017

Well that’s it for this peak inside my noggin. Shout out to Mom for typing this for me. I can talk but I don’t have opposable thumbs.

Bone Drop!