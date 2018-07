Happy National Hot Dog Day! The creation that is LOVED, HATED or NEVER touched. If you’ve been listening to Hometown Mornings with Wayne Coy, you know how much he LOVES hot dogs. I’m a fan too. So on this day just for dogs, we’d like to know how you top your hot dog. Of course we may like other toppings, but what is your go to?

If you missed it this morning, here’s our discussion on this critical topic.