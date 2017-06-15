The Healing Therapies Foundation presents: The Care Givers Journey

DATE: Saturday, June 24, 2017

REGISTRATION CHECK IN: 9:45 am

Event starts promptly at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 12:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Alain Pinel Realtors, 900 Main St, Suite 101, Pleasanton

SPEAKER and SEMINAR INFORMATION:

When cancer happens, life changes in an instant. Life changes not only for the cancer patient, but also for family, friends and loved ones who care about them and for them. Along with a multitude of decisions, new language, and shifts in roles and relationships, caregivers can feel conflicted, helpless, or overwhelmed. This workshop will utilize The Cancer Journey Roadmap as a tool for caregivers coping with a loved one who has cancer.

Karen Newcomb, MS, LMFT: Karen earned her Masters degree in Counseling from CSU, Eastbay and is a Licensed Marriage and Family Counselor, and certified Cancer Journey coach. She has a private practice with offices in Castro Valley and San Rafael.

Karen experienced life as a caregiver in 2005. She was then diagnosed herself with breast cancer in 2011. Karen values giving back to the cancer community and facilitates cancer support groups throughout the Bay Area, including Stanford Valley Care in Pleasanton, and Bay Area Cancer Connection in Palo Alto.

FEE: This event is free of charge.

RSVP: Space is limited. Please register at tiny url orwww.healingtherapiesfoundation.org