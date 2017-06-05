Hayward Parks & Rec “It Takes Two to Tango”!

Friday, June 16, 2017
7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wine Tasting & Silent Auction
8:00 PM Performance & Dancing
Tickets $30 per person
Embrace your Inner Romantic and join us for some serious sizzle!
Guests will begin the evening by sampling delicious wines,
then Tango professionals will”kick” off the event
with a dazzling dance demonstration
followed by the celebrated World Class
Argentine Tango Dancers show-stopping performance.
Dancing after for those who are inclined. We dare you to stay seated!
Join us for It Takes Two to Tango at the
Douglas Morrisson Theatre – 22311 North Third Street, Hayward
