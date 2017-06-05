Hayward Parks & Rec “It Takes Two to Tango”!

Friday, June 16, 2017

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wine Tasting & Silent Auction 8:00 PM Performance & Dancing Tickets $30 per person

Embrace your Inner Romantic and join us for some serious sizzle!

Guests will begin the evening by sampling delicious wines,

then Tango professionals will”kick” off the event

with a dazzling dance demonstration

followed by the celebrated World Class

Argentine Tango Dancers show-stopping performance.

Dancing after for those who are inclined. We dare you to stay seated!

Join us for It Takes Two to Tango at the

Douglas Morrisson Theatre – 22311 North Third Street, Hayward

