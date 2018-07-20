Harry Potter Scavenger Hunt

The Livermore Public Library is hosting a free scavenger hunt and craft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J. K. Rowling. This event will take place on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is published in the United States by Scholastic and was originally released on September 1, 1998. Since then it has become a modern classic and a cultural phenomenon.

Students in grades 6 through 12 are welcome to attend. Supplies and instructions will be provided. Registration is not required for this free event. For more information, please visit Teen Space page on the library’s website: www.livermorelibrary.net, or contact Teen Programming Librarian Caitlyn Lung at 925-373-5576.