Happy Valentine’s Day

I have been joking for decades about Valentine’s Day by referring to it as Single Awareness Day which turns into a great acronym SAD. You may have heard me talking about how you are never more aware of exactly how single you are then on this day for lovers. A club membership perhaps you haven’t been lucky enough to join. I want to make it 150% clear, this is not a boo hoo thing or a down with love movement. Just an observation that usually makes people giggle, and like love, laughter is awesome!
I have loved and lost, like most of you. But I believe everything happens for a reason, and deep down in my soul I know I’m gonna find the perfect guy for me. My crazy will mesh with his and we will love each-other fiercely. I hope we embrace the others hobbies and support each other no matter what may come our way.
So if you are single, I ask that you believe that love is on it’s way to you. And when it arrives you’ll embrace it and not let fear chase you from it.
I send this long distance dedication to my love. Someday I’ll play this song and we’ll dance. There are several good remakes of it, one of my favorites is The Dixie Chicks. But the 1st time I heard it it was The King, written by Thomas Louis Jan. Enjoy!
Loving Arms – Performed by Elvis Presley
If you could see me now
The one who said that he’d rather roam
The one who said he’d rather be alone
If you could only see me now
If I could hold you now
Just for a moment if I could really make you mine
Just for a while turn back the hands of time
If I could only hold you now
I’ve been too long in the wind, too long in the rain
Taking any comfort that I can
Looking back and longing for the freedom of my chains
And lying in your loving arms again
If you could hear me now
Singing somewhere in the lonely night
Dreaming of the arms that held me tight
If you could only hear me now
Oh I’ve been too long in the wind, too long in the rain
Taking any comfort that I can
Looking back and longing for the freedom of my chains
And lying in your loving arms again
I can almost feel your loving arms again