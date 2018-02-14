Happy Valentine’s Day

I have been joking for decades about Valentine’s Day by referring to it as Single Awareness Day which turns into a great acronym SAD. You may have heard me talking about how you are never more aware of exactly how single you are then on this day for lovers. A club membership perhaps you haven’t been lucky enough to join. I want to make it 150% clear, this is not a boo hoo thing or a down with love movement. Just an observation that usually makes people giggle, and like love, laughter is awesome!

I have loved and lost, like most of you. But I believe everything happens for a reason, and deep down in my soul I know I’m gonna find the perfect guy for me. My crazy will mesh with his and we will love each-other fiercely. I hope we embrace the others hobbies and support each other no matter what may come our way.

So if you are single, I ask that you believe that love is on it’s way to you. And when it arrives you’ll embrace it and not let fear chase you from it.

I send this long distance dedication to my love. Someday I’ll play this song and we’ll dance. There are several good remakes of it, one of my favorites is The Dixie Chicks. But the 1st time I heard it it was The King, written by Thomas Louis Jan. Enjoy!

Loving Arms – Performed by Elvis Presley

If you could see me now

The one who said that he’d rather roam

The one who said he’d rather be alone

If you could only see me now

If I could hold you now

Just for a moment if I could really make you mine

Just for a while turn back the hands of time

If I could only hold you now

I’ve been too long in the wind, too long in the rain

Taking any comfort that I can

Looking back and longing for the freedom of my chains

And lying in your loving arms again

If you could hear me now

Singing somewhere in the lonely night

Dreaming of the arms that held me tight

If you could only hear me now

Oh I’ve been too long in the wind, too long in the rain

Taking any comfort that I can

Looking back and longing for the freedom of my chains

And lying in your loving arms again

I can almost feel your loving arms again

Written by Thomas Louis Jans • Copyright © Universal Music Publishing Group

– Mel McKay