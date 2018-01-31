Happy Birthday to Nigel Winston III

His first nickname came after this picture. He’s my Baby Bear, Snuggle Pup, Billy Goat, Mr. Sweet Face and they keep coming. The first time I saw a Yorkie I just about died from an adorable overdose. It was at a live show from a pet store in San Diego. I saw the cutest dog I had ever seen sitting on the check out stand. I told my on air partner that if I was ever gonna get a dog that would be the breed, who cares if I am allergic, I’m allergic to cat’s and that never stopped me. I did some research and couldn’t believe my luck, the heaven’s opened and the angels sang. Yorkshire Terriers are hypoallergenic! They have hair not fur, so no shedding and no allergic reaction for me. The bad news is they are super expensive and I worked in radio. So I put that dream on the shelf.

I had moved back to Las Vegas and was living with my sister Maria, her Maltese puppy Olive Juice, which was a birthday gift from me, and my cat Salem. Here they are in a very rare peaceful picture.

Maria came home one day and told me that a friend she worked with knew of a Yorkie that needed to be re-homed. It was such a sad story, my heart broke for him and his mom and dad. The couples son and his family needed to move in with them. They had to large dogs that the grand-kids had grown up with. Nigel (then known as Elvis) had a Chihuahua sibling and they got along great. However the new dogs didn’t take to him and they got into a fight. He was hurt and became very nervous, his dad said he was chewing through a Kong a day. What the what? These sweet people didn’t want their grandchildren to have to give up their dogs so the family decided it would be best if they found a new home for Elvis.

I told Maria I would go check him out and see how it felt. We had two pets already who didn’t get along, Olive bugged Salem, my old grumpy cat. I was a little worried the mayhem that could occur. I thought if it goes well, maybe we could have a trial period to see how they all got along.

The next day, May 19th 2013, I went to meet him. His dad brought him out through the garage on his Harley Davidson leash, his little tail wagging and practically ran into my arms. I was a goner! Immediately crazy in love with him. We said our goodbye to the kids, grabbed his folder with his certificate and medical records and headed home to meet the other fur babies. It went extremely well. This is a collage of a few first day moments.

Then it was time to meet his sister Salem. To my surprise they were thick as thieves from go. She never growled at him, and by the end of the day they were laying next to each other at the foot of my bed. Phew! Their bond grew over the years, as she got older Nigel would sit for hours and lick her head while she purred.

Love my babies…

My Chauffeur…

My road trip buddy…

My Martini Monitor…

My Mini Chewy…

My Dapper Dude…

I’m the luckiest mama in the world to have him.