Halloween Fun!

Have you been to any of the local Halloween haunts this year? Some of the KKIQ crew went to Pirates of Emerson at the Alameda County Fairgrounds Sunday evening and said they had TONS of spooky fun! We’ve got the haps at KKIQ.com! Do you like to create works of art with your Halloween pumpkins? Check out ours from last year:

Oooh that reminds me they are doing PIG RACES at Dell’Osso Family Farm in Lathrop this year. And the “Kidz Town Halloween Hay Day” is Saturday, October 28th from 1 to 5 in downtown Livermore. Lots of spooky fun this year. HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🙂

–Mark Davis