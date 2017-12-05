Giving Tree at Pleasanton Police Station

With the Christmas season just around the corner, the Pleasanton Police Officer’s Charitable Foundation (PPOCF) would like to give back to the community with its annual Giving Tree program. The PPOCF will be collecting gifts for specific senior citizens and children who are in need of special care this holiday season.

The Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley and the Pleasanton Unified School district have identified local families and adults they recognize as being in need of a little extra cheer this season. PPOCF is asking interested community members, businesses and communities of faith to participate. Those interested in helping spread some Christmas joy this season, please stop by the Pleasanton Police Department beginning November 24, and pick up a tag off the Giving Tree. Each tag will list a gift that a senior or child has requested. Gifts should be returned by December 10th.

Due to great demand, PPOCF is unable to accept walk-in requests at the station.