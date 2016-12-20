Give the Gift of Life

Red Cross urges blood donation as one last gift to give this

holiday season

It can’t be wrapped or placed under a tree, but the perfect gift can help save patient lives this holiday season. The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the lifesaving gift of a blood donation in December, a time when donations decline but the needs of patients remain steady.

Donors of all blood types are needed this holiday season to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients. To encourage donations, all those who come to donate Dec. 22, 2016, through Jan. 8, 2017, will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Alameda County

Alameda

12/28/2016: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Philip Neir Church hosted by Alameda Peeps, 3108 Van Buren St.

Fremont

12/31/2016: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Church of God International, 4450 Enterprise St. #115

Hayward

12/29/2016: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Joachim’s Church, 21250 Hesperian Blvd

Livermore

12/16/2016: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Avenue

Newark

12/16/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fremont – Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/17/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fremont – Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/23/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fremont – Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/24/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fremont – Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/30/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fremont – Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

12/31/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Fremont – Newark Blood Donation Center, 39227 Cedar Boulevard

Oakland

12/16/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/17/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/20/2016: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/21/2016: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/22/2016: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/23/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/24/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/27/2016: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/29/2016: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/30/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

12/31/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Oakland Blood Donation Center, 6230 Claremont Avenue

Pleasanton

12/16/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

12/17/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

12/20/2016: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

12/21/2016: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

12/22/2016: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

12/23/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

12/24/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

12/27/2016: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

12/29/2016: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

12/30/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

12/31/2016: 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pleasanton Blood Donation Center, 5556-B Springdale Avenue

San Leandro

12/22/2016: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bayfair Center, 15555 E. 14th St.

12/28/2016: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., KAISER PERMANENTE SAN LEANDRO, 2500 Merced St.

12/29/2016: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., San Leandro Hospital, 13855 East 14th Street

Union City

12/21/2016: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kaiser Permanente, 3555 Whipple Road

12/29/2016: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Union City Sports Center, 31224 Union City Blvd.

