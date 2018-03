First Presbyterian Church Livermore Annual “Gently Used” Sale

Saturday, April 7, 2018, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Fabulous Finds will feature top quality pre-loved (and new) items for the whole family, including clothing (all ages), housewares, toys & games and much more!

Drop off Donations:

Wednesday, April 4th 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Thursday, April 5th 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Visit our website for accepted items and more information.