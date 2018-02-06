Furry Friends Food Relief Benefit Dinner – Sock Hop 2018

Shake, Rattle and Roll, get your tickets now!!

We’ll be cutting some rug, gunna bop till we drop, so grab your gal (or best pal), and come to our Sock Hop

Don’t be a square, we’ll see you there!!

Join us in a fun and different way to spend time with friends, family, or that special someone. Buy a table of 8-10 people and you get a FREE, bottle of wine for your table, your choice of white or red and a beautiful wine glasses for all at your table. Get your tickets now while they last. This offer is a limited time only.

Buffet style dinner choices are Rosmary Chicken, Pork Tenderloin. Please e-mail us if you will be requesting a vegitarian option at furryfriendsfoodrelief@gmail.com No-Host Bar.

We will have wonderful raffle and silent auction and live auction items to bid on. Have some fun in our photo booth with Fat Kat Photo Booth and a memento professional picture as you walk in from Steve’s Freelance Photography.

It’s going to be a great night of fun to raise money for this organization who helps families keep their pets out of the shelters.

DATE AND TIME