Furry Friends Food Relief-4th Annual Hot Rod for Paws Car Show

The Furry Friends Food Relief Program, a nonprofit organization based in Brentwood, is hosting its annual Hot Rods 4 Paws event, Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Petco, 5481 Lone Tree Way in Brentwood.

The family-friendly event, situated in the old Doggie Depot location, will benefit the Furry Friends program, which helps owners who are struggling to provide food and necessary items for their pets. Those in need are provided free food, no questions asked, as well as assistance with spay and neutering costs and vaccines.

“This is our fourth year of doing this event, and it’s a really nice way for people to come out and support pets in need,” said founder Erin Pina. “We’re just trying to help people keep their pets with them and out of shelters.”

The Hot Rods 4 Paws event will feature a car show, food trucks, a kids’ zone, pet costume contest, entertainment and raffles. The event is free to the public and $25 for those wishing to show their car. For more information on the Furry Friends program or to sign up for the Hot Rods 4 Paws, visit http://furryfriendsfoodre.wixsite.com/fffr or call 925-240-3178.