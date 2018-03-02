Friends of the Pleasanton Library Book Sale
By Barbara Hoover
|
Mar 2, 2018 @ 4:08 PM

Do you enjoy books and a good bargain? The Book Sale is set for March 23, 24, and 25 at 400 Old Bernal Ave., Pleasanton. Members get first to pick on Friday, March 236:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The sale is open to all on Saturday, March 24, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00  p.m. Extreme bargain-hunters will like Sunday, March 25, 11:00  a.m. – 3:00 p.m. when a bag of books is $7. Many great items have been donated, including children’s books and in Asian languages.

Find great treasures and support your local library. Visit our website.

