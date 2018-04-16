Free Youth Heart Screening Event
By Barbara Hoover
|
Apr 16, 2018 @ 11:14 AM

All students 12 to 25 years old are invited to a free heart screening on Sunday, April 22 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Livermore High School, 600 Maple Street, Livermore.

FREE YOUTH HEART SCREENING EVENT
Hosted by Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District
INVITED: All students 12 to 25 years old in the Livermore Valley and surrounding
area are invited to participate in Via Heart Project’s heart screening event.
WHEN: Sunday, April 22, 2018, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
WHERE: Livermore High School, 600 Maple St, Livermore, CA 94550, USA
WHY: It is estimated 1 in 500 school-aged children suffer an undiagnosed heart
defect, which can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and death. A typical annual
physical does not screen for advanced heart abnormalities. This screening
does not take the place of your annual or pre-participation sports
physical.
WHAT: Screenings take 60-90 minutes (wait times may vary) and consist of:
 Vitals
 CPR/AED Training
 Health History Review
 12-lead EKG
 Cardiologist Consult
 Limited Echo
The entire process is non-invasive—no needles or x-ray exposure—and we
ensure each teen’s confidentiality, privacy and individual modesty is
respected throughout all aspects of the screening.
HOW: Registration will open Monday March 12, 2018 and will close at noon on
Friday April 20, 2018. Register at https://viaheartproject.org/screenings/
Hurry! Space is limited to the first 750 registrants!
COST: Via Heart Project is able to provide heart screening free of charge thanks
to our volunteer cardiologists, sonographers, nurses, and our generous
sponsors

