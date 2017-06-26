Free Tour at the Dublin San Ramon Services District

See Public Infrastructure in Action at Plant Tour

PLEASANTON, CA – Dublin San Ramon Services District invites the public to see essential community infrastructure in action at a free tour of its regional wastewater treatment facility on Wednesday, July 12, at 9:30 a.m. The tour lasts 60 to 90 minutes and is open to adults, teens, and children ages 10 and up. The facility is located at 7399 Johnson Drive in Pleasanton. Reservations are required: visit www.dsrsd.com/tour or call 925-846-4565. Dublin, Pleasanton, and southern San Ramon produce 10 million gallons of wastewater a day that DSRSD processes efficiently and safely to protect public health. Visitors will learn how DSRSD recovers important resources from wastewater, including recycled water for irrigation and construction and methane for generating electricity. The tour also highlights rewarding career opportunities in the water industry. About DSRSD

Founded in 1953, DSRSD serves 173,000 people, providing potable and recycled water service to Dublin and the Dougherty Valley area of San Ramon, wastewater collection and treatment to Dublin and south San Ramon, and wastewater treatment to Pleasanton (by contract). DSRSD also operates the Jeffrey G. Hansen Water Recycling Plant and the backbone recycled water distribution system on behalf of the San Ramon Valley Recycled Water Program. For more information about the District, visit www.dsrsd.com.

Touring the DSRSD Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility is a memorable, eye-opening experience.

Learn how 10 million gallons of wastewater is treated daily—either purified and recycled to irrigate green spaces or safely cleaned and pumped into San Francisco Bay.

See your utility dollars in action.

Find out about rewarding careers in the water industry.

Gain new appreciation for the infrastructure we count on every time we flush.

Schedule and Tour Request Form

Public tours are held quarterly, on the second Wednesday of January and April at 1 p.m. and July and October at 9:30 a.m. Wastewater operators conduct the tours at our regional facility located at 7399 Johnson Dr., Pleasanton. The tour lasts 60 to 90 minutes.

Special tours can be scheduled at other times for groups of six or more if staff is available. Special tours must be scheduled a minimum of three weeks in advance. We try to accommodate the needs, interests, and ages of our visitors.

4th-6th grade (10-12 years old): 1 adult per 7 students

7th-12th grade (12-18 years old): 1 adult per 10 students Adult chaperons are required for student groups, ages 10 and up:

Reservations are required for all tours. Download a tour request form.

For more information contact Administrative Assistant Beth Freeland at (925) 846-4565 or freeland@dsrsd.com.