Free income tax help will be available this tax season at the Livermore Public Library. Trained volunteers from the AARP will be available to answer questions and help the public prepare state and federal tax forms. This free tax help will take place every Thursday from February 1, until April 12, 2018.

Please call (925) 373-5505 to make a 75-minute appointment. Appointments are preferred, however, drop-in tax help may also be available on a first-come, first-served basis if time permits. Assistance will be provided on Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and is subject to availability. All sessions will be held at the Civic Center Library, located at 1188 South Livermore Avenue.

For further information about this service, please call the library’s Information Desk at (925) 373-5505, or visit our website: www.livermorelibrary.net.