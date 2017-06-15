Free Summer Lunch

Call the Food Bank at 510-635-3663 to find out more about the Summer Lunch Program

and the site closest to you.

Last summer, over 170 libraries, schools and community sites throughout Alameda County participated in the federal Summer Lunch program, providing free midday meals on weekdays to children and teenagers (18 and under), regardless of their family income. No registration or paperwork is required for the Summer Lunch Program – children who show up will be served a nutritious and delicious lunch.