LAVTA Offers Free Rides for Tri-Valley Students in Try Transit to School Promotion August 21 – September 1

The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) is once again offering its Try Transit to School promotion that enables Tri-Valley middle and high school students to ride free systemwide.

Now in its 17th year, this special promotion offers unlimited rides on all regularly scheduled Wheels and Rapid bus routes from August 21 – September 1st, including weekends. The purpose of the promotion is to introduce middle school and high school students to LAVTA’s bus services and see how efficient and easy it is to ride transit to and from school. The program also offers parents a safe, convenient and eco-friendly alternative for school transportation. The free rides are not limited to school trips. Students can also use this opportunity to ride transit to hang out with friends or for work, shopping and other activities.

To take advantage of the promotion, students simply board a Wheels or Rapid bus and ride. No ticket or pass is required.

