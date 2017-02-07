Flooding News

UNINCORPORATED ALAMEDA COUNTY

ROAD CLOSURES

UNINCORPOPRATED ALAMEDA COUNTY – Alameda County Public Works Agency crews

have responded to mudslides, downed trees and localized flooding in multiple locations

throughout unincorporated Alameda County.

Current status (as of 10:15 a.m.) is as follows:

 Palomares Road is CLOSED to all traffic between Palo Verde Road, Castro Valley, and

Niles Canyon Road (Highway 84), Fremont, due to mudslides and localized flooding.

 Kilkare Road, Sunol, CLOSED to all traffic due to mudslides and localized flooding.

 Crow Canyon Road, Castro Valley, is CLOSED between Norris Canyon Road, Castro

Valley, and Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon, due to mudslides and localized

flooding.

 Norris Canyon Road, Castro Valley, has mud and water on the roadway at mile marker

0.72. Please exercise extreme caution if traveling on this roadway. Closure of Norris

Canyon Road is possible if conditions worsen.

 Foothill Road, Pleasanton, has multiple locations with mud/debris on the roadway.

Please exercise extreme caution if traveling on this roadway. Closure of Foothill Road

is possible if conditions worsen.

Motorists are asked to avoid all above areas until further notice. Continued rain will delay

reopening of the roads and may result in more closures.

For additional information, please call John Medlock, Jr., at (510) 670-5500 or visit the Public

Works Agency at www.acpwa.org for updates.