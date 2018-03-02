Film Premiere with Joey Travolta and the Livermore Film Workshop

A one-of-a-kind film premiere will feature a screening of four original short films created by Film Workshop students in Livermore, including special guests, prizes, refreshments, and a surprise giveaway valued at $5k.

In just a few short years, the Practical Film & Media Workshops in Livermore and Sacramento have taught over 60 students with developmental disabilities the art of filmmaking, and approximately 20 of those students have landed jobs and internships with professional film crews.

Futures Explored, Inc. and Joey Travolta will present the Livermore Film Workshop’s world premiere of four original short films: “Astral Trial,” “Elements Quest,” “First Camp Dance” and “Z-Roach” at the beautiful Bankhead Theater in Livermore.

March is national Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. We encourage the media and the general public to come together to help raise awareness of individuals with intellectual disabilities, with the hope that education will lead to more opportunities for these individuals to work and participate in their communities. In California, a staggering 85% to 92% of adults with intellectual disabilities of working age are unemployed. We can do better and invite local employers to learn more about our professional film and media services and what we have to offer!

Tuesday, March 20th, 5:00 pm-9:00 pm

About The Practical Film & Media Workshop

The Practical Film & Media Workshop was launched in Northern California in 2013 by actor, director and former special education teacher, Joey Travolta, and Futures Explored, Inc., a non-profit that was founded more than 50 years ago and provides community and employment training services to adults with developmental disabilities. With Northern California locations in Livermore and Sacramento, the 20-week vocational workshop promotes student learning through individual projects and paid experience in the film and media industry and includes support from professional staff and job coaches.

