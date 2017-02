Bring the family to the 2nd Annual Festival of Colors (Holi) at the Alameda County Fairgrounds on March 11th. Play Holi and give the gift Vision. They’ll have raffle prizes, food, DJ music, fun activities for the kids and extra color available for purchase.

Buy tickets online at http://www.giftofvision.org or call 866-SANKARA (726-5272)

Event location:

Alameda County Fairgrounds

4501 Pleasanton Ave., Pleasanton, CA

Event time 11-3pm