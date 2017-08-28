Fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Pleasanton Library will hold its semi-annual book sale.

Friday, September 22nd 6:00 pm – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday September 23rd 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Members Only)

(Members Only) Sunday September 24th 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale help support programs and services at the Pleasanton Public Library.

All of the items at the sale — books, CDs, and DVDs in nearly new condition — have been contributed by members of our community.

The sale is the perfect time to stock up on great bargains while supporting the library.

For more information, visit the website: www.friendsofthepleasantonlibrary.org