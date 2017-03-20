Faces of Wildlife 7th Annual Gala

Saturday April 1st starting at 6pm at the Diablo Country Club at 1700 Club House Road, Diablo, CA

Celebrate with Lindsay Wildlife Experience at our Seventh Annual Gala:

Faces of Wildlife!

It’s time to get WILD! Ruffle your feathers and get your tail on the dance floor at Lindsay Wildlife’s party of the year! Meet Lindsay’s animal ambassadors, browse an auction filled with exciting experiences, and sip on our signature cocktail at an evening you won’t forget.

Enjoy a cocktail auction, meet animals, artists quick-draw, live auction that includes trips to Hawaii and South Africa! Enjoy a delicious dinner and dancing with The Klipptones!